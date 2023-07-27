Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $641,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 25,856 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of AVY opened at $180.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $157.28 and a 1 year high of $204.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.11.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.