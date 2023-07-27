Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $178,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

FSIG opened at $18.64 on Thursday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

