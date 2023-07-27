Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 323 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in CF Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $232,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on CF Industries from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Shares of CF stock opened at $81.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.36. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.