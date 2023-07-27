Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 335 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $844,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $185,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 235.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 18,561 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 104,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.92. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.