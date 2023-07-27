Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 421 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UOCT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

UOCT stock opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.