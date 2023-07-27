Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,192 Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 127,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 45,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 41,592 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 29,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

NYSE GIL opened at $30.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.93. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.95 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 27.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.58.

About Gildan Activewear



Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

