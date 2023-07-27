Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,825 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 23,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth $788,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,281.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of ASO stock opened at $58.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day moving average of $71.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.67 and a 12-month high of $69.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,054.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $600,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,859 shares of company stock worth $6,410,100. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.