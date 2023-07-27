Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,886 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Enviva were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enviva in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Enviva in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVA shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Enviva from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enviva Stock Up 7.6 %

In related news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,697.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $38,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,003 shares in the company, valued at $114,772.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $1,022,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 295,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,697.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 225,000 shares of company stock worth $2,076,850. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

EVA stock opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $911.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.06. Enviva Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $77.40.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $269.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.38 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 61.64% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enviva Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enviva Profile

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

