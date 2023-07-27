Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,130,000 after buying an additional 17,361,340 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $623,999,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,396,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,611,000 after buying an additional 425,844 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,924,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 247,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,607,000 after buying an additional 136,935 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $240.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.23. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $245.22.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

