Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Down 5.2 %

SNOW opened at $170.00 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $205.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.67 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $1,440,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,172,661.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total value of $3,925,125.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $34,982,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $1,440,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,172,661.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 654,652 shares of company stock valued at $115,819,558. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

