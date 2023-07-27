Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 559,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,295,000 after purchasing an additional 457,621 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,102,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,793,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,824,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,964,000.

XSEP stock opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.65.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (XSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

