Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 114 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 138,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,441 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,905,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,794 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,852 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $624,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,343,672.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,067. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.5 %

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.43.

Shares of EA stock opened at $138.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.60.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

