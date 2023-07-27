Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 14,469 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,469 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTMC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,623,000 after acquiring an additional 171,069 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 299,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 201,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,646 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 14,719 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

PTMC stock opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.36. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average is $32.56.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

