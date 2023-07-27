Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,262 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Vale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 46,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VALE opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.87. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.34.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on VALE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank lowered Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.52.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

