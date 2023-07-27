Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 34,675 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 80.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,675 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 48,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 35,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $53.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $60.33.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.