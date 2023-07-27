Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,676 Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIVB. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 1,301.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIVB stock opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.71. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $32.90.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

