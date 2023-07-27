Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,962 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 972.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,104,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,120,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,006 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,884,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,642,000 after acquiring an additional 863,132 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,621,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,479,000 after acquiring an additional 360,509 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.27. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.88 and a twelve month high of $49.47.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

