Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 7,465 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,465 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 56,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 96,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

