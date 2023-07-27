Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,608 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $58.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $67.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

BUD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.06.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

