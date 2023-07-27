Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 85.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,947 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 823,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,739,000 after acquiring an additional 516,009 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 23,474 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 161,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 63,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $48.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.41. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.71 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

