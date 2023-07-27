Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Shares Up 2.8%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. 471,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 442,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $84.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( NYSE:ASM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45,454 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 596,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 186,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Further Reading

