Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 471,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 442,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

ASM has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $84.85 million, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( NYSE:ASM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45,454 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 104.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 209,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

