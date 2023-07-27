Axa Property Trust (LON:APT) Shares Up 0.1%

Axa Property Trust Limited (LON:APT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 31.75 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 31.75 ($0.41). 1,555 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 59,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.73 ($0.41).

Axa Property Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £6.59 million and a PE ratio of 63.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 31.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 31.75.

