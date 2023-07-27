Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,835,000 after buying an additional 309,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,669,000 after acquiring an additional 153,977 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 719,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 67,545 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,732,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 650,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,140,000 after purchasing an additional 32,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $76.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.09. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $91.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.87 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 152.04% and a negative net margin of 109.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.