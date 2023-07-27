B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.91. Approximately 12,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 24,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.15.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.