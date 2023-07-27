B. Riley Weighs in on Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Mirati Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($9.27) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($10.01). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirati Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($12.39) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($9.05) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

Shares of MRTX opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.99. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $101.30.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,901.06% and a negative return on equity of 71.90%. The business’s revenue was up 910.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.40) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,528.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4,723.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

In related news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,530.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

