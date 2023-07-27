BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.07

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.07 and traded as high as $48.14. BAE Systems shares last traded at $48.14, with a volume of 177,717 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAESY shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($12.18) to GBX 1,000 ($12.82) in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,027.50.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average of $47.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of BAE Systems

BAE Systems Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BAE Systems by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of BAE Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 151,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in BAE Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 285,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in BAE Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 113,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.