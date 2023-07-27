BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.07

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.07 and traded as high as $48.14. BAE Systems shares last traded at $48.14, with a volume of 177,717 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAESY shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($12.18) to GBX 1,000 ($12.82) in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,027.50.
BAE Systems Trading Up 0.7 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average of $47.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Institutional Trading of BAE Systems
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BAE Systems
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.