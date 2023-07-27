Ball (BALL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Ball to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ball to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BALL opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.81. Ball has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ball by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after buying an additional 5,903,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,202,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 849.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after acquiring an additional 807,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

