Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,895 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 2,001.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $4.56 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.87.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 219.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLDP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

