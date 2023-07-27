Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.80

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.80 and traded as high as $6.00. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 719,410 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $808.72 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.0588 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This is a boost from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.02. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Featured Articles

