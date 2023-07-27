Bancorp of New Jersey (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bancorp of New Jersey Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.30. Bancorp of New Jersey shares last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 58,200 shares traded.
Bancorp of New Jersey Stock Down 7.4 %
Bancorp of New Jersey Company Profile
Bancorp Of New Jersey, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Bank of New Jersey that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest checking, passbook savings, and money market accounts; and time deposits, such as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bancorp of New Jersey
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp of New Jersey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp of New Jersey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.