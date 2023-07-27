Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$130.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$121.50 to C$130.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$121.50 to C$130.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Fundamental Research set a C$144.25 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$127.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$135.23.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$123.41 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$111.88 and a 12-month high of C$137.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$118.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$123.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported C$2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.15 by C($0.22). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of C$8.44 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 13.2820237 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Director Linda Susan Huber sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.56, for a total transaction of C$43,780.00. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

