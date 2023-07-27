Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 56,752 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,332,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 56,752 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.4% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $345,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.86.

GOOGL stock opened at $129.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.10 and a 200 day moving average of $107.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $130.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

