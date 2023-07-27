Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 119.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Barings BDC by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 22.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 54,268 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 7.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Barings BDC by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Chillag purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $25,305.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,544.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Chillag purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $25,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,544.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael James O’connor acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $185,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 33,400 shares of company stock worth $246,762. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BBDC opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $884.40 million, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $10.47.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Barings BDC had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 454.55%.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

