Barrington Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Dolby Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Dolby Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.30. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $375.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.95 million.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

DLB stock opened at $89.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.50 and a 200-day moving average of $82.99. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $91.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,438,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,438,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,253,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,712,302.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,548 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,580. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,177,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,026,000 after purchasing an additional 139,129 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $3,411,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Articles

