Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) PT Raised to $21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLCO. Bank of America increased their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

NYSE:BLCO opened at $19.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. Bausch + Lomb has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92.

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.41 million. Analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter worth $43,428,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,394,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,207,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,255,000 after acquiring an additional 543,895 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,491,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,636,000 after buying an additional 515,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,641,000. 12.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

