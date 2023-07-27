Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Holdings Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 175.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 18,741 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in Baxter International by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 4,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAX. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Baxter International Trading Up 0.3 %

BAX traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.95. 6,689,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,851,628. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $67.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.77%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Articles

