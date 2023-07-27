BCE (BCE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. BCE has set its FY23 guidance at $3.12-3.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.31-$2.40 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.13%. On average, analysts expect BCE to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BCE Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BCE opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. BCE has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average is $45.76.

BCE Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BCE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 27,239 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BCE

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Read More

