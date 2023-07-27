BCE (BCE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.82 per share for the quarter.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.99 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$57.52 on Thursday. BCE has a 1 year low of C$55.66 and a 1 year high of C$66.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$60.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.51.

BCE Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$64.31.

About BCE

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.