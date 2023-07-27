BCE (BCE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.82 per share for the quarter.
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.99 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 12.07%.
BCE Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of BCE stock opened at C$57.52 on Thursday. BCE has a 1 year low of C$55.66 and a 1 year high of C$66.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$60.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.51.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$64.31.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
