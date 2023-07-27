Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply to post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BECN stock opened at $83.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day moving average of $64.96. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $85.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.64.

BECN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $628,172.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $92,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,591,054.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $628,172.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,910 shares of company stock worth $1,558,209. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

