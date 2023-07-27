Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $628,172.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $628,172.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $745,956.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,533.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,910 shares of company stock worth $1,558,209. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $83.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.96. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $85.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

