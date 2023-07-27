Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,006 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,772 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.90.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Down 3.8 %

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $337.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.