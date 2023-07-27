Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,825 shares of company stock worth $8,546,865. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $128.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 305.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

