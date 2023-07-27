Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. On average, analysts expect Beasley Broadcast Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a market cap of $28.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.11. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BBGI Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

(Get Free Report)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.