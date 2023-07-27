Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY23 guidance at $12.10-12.32 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $12.10-$12.32 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $282.98 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. Raymond James raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

