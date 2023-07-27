Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $305.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $281.22.

BDX opened at $282.98 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.72 and its 200-day moving average is $250.51.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98,105.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,929,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,829,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922,319 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25,185.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474,450 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $697,398,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,794,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,889,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,866 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

