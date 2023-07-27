Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $305.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $282.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.51. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The firm has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

