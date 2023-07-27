Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $57.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $33.43 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average is $50.84.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $77,260.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,053. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Schlumberger by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

