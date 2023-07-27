Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,016 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $8,263,591,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,865. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.05.

AMZN opened at $128.15 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 305.12, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.64 and a 200-day moving average of $108.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

