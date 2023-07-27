Berenberg Bank Raises SSE (LON:SSE) Price Target to GBX 2,300

SSE (LON:SSE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($28.21) to GBX 2,300 ($29.49) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.29) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.93) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,962.38 ($25.16).

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,807 ($23.17) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.34. SSE has a 1 year low of GBX 1,405 ($18.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,919 ($24.61). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,831.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,789.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12,030.00, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 67.70 ($0.87) per share. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $29.00. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -64,666.67%.

In other news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,796 ($23.03), for a total value of £35,920 ($46,057.19). In related news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,796 ($23.03), for a total transaction of £35,920 ($46,057.19). Also, insider John Bason purchased 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,889 ($24.22) per share, with a total value of £39,990.13 ($51,275.97). Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

